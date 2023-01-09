This launch report is current as of 4:11 p.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting tonight at 8:15 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the aerospace company announced Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Due to current weather conditions that are reportedly 30% favorable for liftoff as of noon, agency officials confirmed that an instantaneous launch window also is available as a backup opportunity for Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. 

