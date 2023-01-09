This launch report is current as of 4:11 p.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX is targeting tonight at 8:15 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the aerospace company announced Monday afternoon via Twitter.
Due to current weather conditions that are reportedly 30% favorable for liftoff as of noon, agency officials confirmed that an instantaneous launch window also is available as a backup opportunity for Tuesday at 8:02 p.m.
Following stage separation of the reusable two-stage booster, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A less audible sonic boom will heard by area residents compared to the last two Falcon 9 missions that lifted off from Vandenberg in December that were characterized by first-stage boosters touching back down at Landing Zone 4 on base.
The Starlink payload to be deployed will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries, according to reports.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.
SpaceX completed its 61st and final mission of 2022 from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 11:17 p.m. with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Israeli spy satellite EROS-C3 payload to low-Earth orbit.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.