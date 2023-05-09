An afternoon launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., the space agency announced Tuesday.
The mission is to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.