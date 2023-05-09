042723 SpaceX launch 2.png

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars through the air Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Courtesy of SpaceX

An afternoon launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., the space agency announced Tuesday.

The mission is to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

