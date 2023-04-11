This launch report is current as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com.

SpaceX is targeting tonight at 11:48 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry several payloads to low-Earth orbit. 

The Transporter-7 mission is SpaceX’s seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission that includes dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers, according to reports.

