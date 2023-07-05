030323 SpaceX launch.png

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket readies for liftoff in March from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East. The space agency is targeting Friday for another Starlink mission.

 Contributed, SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting Friday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send a batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to early reports.

The launch window is cleared for 12:02 to 2:47 p.m. on July 7, with consecutive backup windows set aside for July 9-12 within the same originating timeframe.

Following stage separation, the first stage is anticipated to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0