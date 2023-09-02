030323 SpaceX launch 3.png

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rockets from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit as part of the Department of Defense's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program. A second of such missions is scheduled for launch Thursday, Aug. 31 from Vandenberg.

 Contributed, SpaceX

Update: 10:00 a.m. Sept. 2 - According to a message on the company's X page, formerly known as Twitter, SpaceX successfully launched the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit Saturday morning.

Update: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1 - SpaceX and Team Vandenberg announced they are standing down from today's scheduled launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit, initially scheduled to go on Aug. 31.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

