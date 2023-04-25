According to a message posted to their Twitter page, SpaceX is now targeting 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 for a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Early reports show SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, April 25 between 1:02 and 2:48 p.m. for a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The mission is to send a batch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A backup opportunity is available for the same time Wednesday, April 26, and if needed, additional times are cleared through April 30, according to a federal agency advisory report.
Following stage separation and approximately eight minutes post-liftoff, the vehicle's first-stage booster will return to Earth's atmosphere and land on the autonomous barge "Of Course I Still Love You" located in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
The live launch webcast begins approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.
