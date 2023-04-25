According to a message posted to their Twitter page, SpaceX is now targeting 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 for a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Early reports show SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, April 25 between 1:02 and 2:48 p.m. for a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

