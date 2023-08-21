UPDATE: Aug. 21, 4:45 p.m. - SpaceX has reset a Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base for a third time, and now is targeting Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 12:45 a.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E to carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
If needed, additional opportunities are available at 1:36 a.m. and 2:26 a.m. Four subsequent backup opportunities are also available on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 10:45 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on August 23.
UPDATE: Aug. 17, 4:45 p.m. - On Thursday afternoon, SpaceX announced the postponement of a Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base due to storm activity in the Pacific. The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E has been delayed until Monday, Aug. 21, at the earliest.
Hurricane Hilary, a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend.
The storm could have impacted recovery efforts of the first stage rocket, planned to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
UPDATE: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch initially scheduled for Thursday morning was moved to Friday, with two opportunities open for 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.
The Starlink mission will blast off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.
SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning at 12:01 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If needed, a same-day opportunity is available starting at 12:51 a.m. until 3:23 a.m., as well as two backup opportunities on Friday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.
The mission marks the 15th flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
