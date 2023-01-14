This launch report is current as of 9:15 p.m. Friday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX for a fifth time is standing down on a scheduled Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East Vandenberg Space Force Base and now targeting no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 18 for liftoff.

A specific date or instantaneous launch window were not provided at the time of this report.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

