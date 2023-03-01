This launch report is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com
SpaceX is now targeting Thursday, March 2, at 10:52 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The agency announced that it was moving the Starlink mission to Thursday after delaying it on Monday and Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The National Weather Service reports areas of frost before 10 a.m. Thursday and sunny with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph for Vandenberg.
Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable booster — that previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions — will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The batch of Starlink satellites to be deployed will join the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.
