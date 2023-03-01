This launch report is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

SpaceX is now targeting Thursday, March 2, at 10:52 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The agency announced that it was moving the Starlink mission to Thursday after delaying it on Monday and Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

