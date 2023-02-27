This launch report is current as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com
SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday, March 1, at 11:06 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The agency announced Tuesday morning that it was resetting the Starlink mission after delaying Monday's 11:31 a.m. launch "due to unfavorable weather conditions." Monday it was noted that while a backup opportunity is available, "the team is keeping an eye on weather."
The National Weather Service reports a 70% chance of precipitation on Wednesday with a northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts as high as 35 mph for Vandenberg.
Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable booster — that previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions — will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The batch of Starlink satellites to be deployed will join the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.
