This launch report is current as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday, March 1, at 11:06 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The agency announced Tuesday morning that it was resetting the Starlink mission after delaying Monday's 11:31 a.m. launch "due to unfavorable weather conditions." Monday it was noted that while a backup opportunity is available, "the team is keeping an eye on weather."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

