This launch report is current as of 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX announced it is standing down from a scheduled Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base and setting up for another instantaneous launch opportunity on Wednesday at 7:48 p.m.

The Starlink mission was initially set for Monday night and was pushed to Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0