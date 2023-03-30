UPDATE: According to information posted on the SpaceX website on Friday, March 31, the agency is now targeting April 1 as a potential launch date for a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

This launch report is current as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

