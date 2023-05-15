SpaceX is reportedly targeting Friday for a Falcon 9/ Block 5 launch of an Iridium-9 and OneWeb 19 private rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base where 21 satellites will be sent to low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled between the hours of 5:18 and 7:11 a.m. on May 19 from Space Launch Complex 4E, according to early reports.

The payload consists of five satellites that will join the Iridium NEXT constellation and 16 satellites belonging to OneWeb, a communications company nearing completion of architecting a high-speed broadband internet constellation.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

