Update: According to a message posted to the company's Twitter page, SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday night for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, July 18 at 9:40 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 15 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

