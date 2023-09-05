Local residents were jolted from slumber Saturday morning by a roaring SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base as it launched a second Space Development Agency Tranche 0 mission from the West Coast at 7:25 a.m.

Eight minutes later, windows shook when the vehicle's reusable booster emitted a set of sonic booms upon reentering Earth's atmosphere and touching down at Landing Zone 4 on base.

"Congrats to #TeamV and SpaceX on this morning’s launch!" Team Vandenberg posted to social media the same day. The mission, according to base officials, marked Vandenberg’s 29th successful launch "over the last year."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

