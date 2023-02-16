This launch report is current as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting Friday at 11:15 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The agency also announced that a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:58 a.m.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

