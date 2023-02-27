This launch report is current as of 2 p.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX now is targeting Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:20 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The agency announced the delay of Monday's 11:31 a.m. scheduled launch "due to unfavorable weather conditions," and noted that while a Tuesday backup opportunity is available, "the team is keeping an eye on weather."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

