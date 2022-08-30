A fourth Starlink polar launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for liftoff at 10:40 p.m. today, with a backup window set for 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. 

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry a batch of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit to join up with the company's space-based broadband internet system.

The constellation of internet satellites provide service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

