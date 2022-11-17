022522 SpaceX Starlink launch 01
Buy Now

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket containing 50 Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Feb. 22.

 Len Wood, Contributor

SpaceX conducted a successful static fire test and now is targeting Friday for launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the aerospace company announced Thursday morning.

An instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4 East is set for 8:25 p.m. PST, with a backup opportunity available at 8:11 p.m. PST, Saturday, Nov. 19.

The two-stage rocket is designed to separate into two parts, with the first stage booster returning back to Earth's atmosphere to make a vertical landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0