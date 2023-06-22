062223 Starlink launch.png

A Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 12:19 a.m. to carry 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

 Contributed, SpaceX

A mission to launch 47 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit was successfully conducted Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 vehicle blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 12:19 a.m. into dark morning skies, marking the space agency's 12th launch from the West Coast and No. 42 overall in 2023.

After stage separation, the first-stage booster as designed successfully landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. 

