A mission to launch 47 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit was successfully conducted Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 vehicle blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 12:19 a.m. into dark morning skies, marking the space agency's 12th launch from the West Coast and No. 42 overall in 2023.
After stage separation, the first-stage booster as designed successfully landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.