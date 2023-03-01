This launch report is current as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com
SpaceX's Starlink mission is set to launch today at 2:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The space agency has delayed the mission four times since Monday due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable Falcon 9 rocket booster — that previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions — will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The batch of Starlink satellites to be deployed will join the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.
