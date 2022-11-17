022522 SpaceX Starlink launch 01
Buy Now

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket containing 50 Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Feb. 22.

 Len Wood, Contributor

SpaceX has called off its Falcon 9 mission scheduled for liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday evening in order to further review data collected from a static fire test conducted Thursday morning, the aerospace company announced.

A new target date will be announced once confirmed, agency officials said, when the 1,207,920-pound vehicle is cleared to send a payload of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The two-stage rocket is designed to separate into two parts, with the first stage booster returning back to Earth's atmosphere to make a vertical landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0