Windows rattled on the Central Coast Tuesday night when a 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base streaming through inky skies at 11:02 p.m. — fewer than 12 hours after announcing to the public of the scheduled launch via Twitter.

The mission to send a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit was declared a success nine minutes after launch with confirmation of "second engine cut off" and landing of the vehicle's reusable first stage booster on the autonomous droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" located in the Pacific Ocean for later retrieval.

"Falcon 9 launches 52 Starlink satellites to orbit, completing this first stage booster’s 14th launch and landing," the Hawthorne-based space agency Tweeted.

053123 Starlink mission 2

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on its trajectory to low-Earth orbit lights up the night sky after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0