On its third launch attempt, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket successfully blasted off Thursday morning from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, piercing through a thick blanket of fog and sending 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed deployment of the Starlink internet satellites one hour post-launch.

The launch was initially set for Tuesday morning and was pushed back to Wednesday and ultimately to Thursday. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

