A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pierces through the fog after liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in July 2023.

 Contributed, SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting tonight at 8:57 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If needed, additional launch opportunities are available tonight at 10:38 and 11:28 p.m., as well as on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8:32 until 11:54 p.m. 

The mission is the fifth flight for the first stage booster, which previously launched SDA-0A and three Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

