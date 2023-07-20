A SpaceX Flacon 9 rocket streamed through the dark, foggy sky Wednesday night after its launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 15 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The mission comes a day after a first attempt on Tuesday was aborted five seconds before liftoff at 10:05 p.m. A specific reason for terminating the countdown was not provided other than SpaceX's mission control explaining that "if the team or the vehicle sees anything that just looks even slightly off, they'll stop the countdown."
"Given that, we are overly cautious on the ground," he said.
Minutes after launch on Wednesday, the Falcon 9's reusable first stage booster made its way back to Earth's atmosphere after stage separation and touched down eight minutes later on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster was later recovered for use in future missions.
The successful mission marks flight No. 10 for the first stage booster which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and four other Starlink missions.
A total of 11 Starlink mission have launched from the West Coast so far this year.
