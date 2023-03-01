This launch report is current as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

Due to unfavorable recovery weather the SpaceX Starlink mission has been rescheduled to launch Friday at 10:38 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to SpaceX. The launch is planned to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The space agency has delayed the mission five times since Monday due to unfavorable weather conditions. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

