SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m. to mark the first launch of 2023 from the West Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base into foggy skies Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m., marking the first launch of 2023 from the West Coast, according to base officials.

"Congratulations on the first launch of 2023 from #VSFB!," Team Vandenberg shared via social media, noting that since 1958, there have been 2,023 launches from the base, and more specifically, 100 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) since 1964.

The highly-anticipated launch for SpaceX has been plagued by unfavorable weather conditions that forced the agency to scrub its initial Jan. 9 launch date five times before Thursday.

