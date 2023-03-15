Space Launch Delta 30
Buy Now

Tom Stevens, Space Launch Delta 30 executive director, provides a Lunch and Learn topic presentation entitled Spaceport of the Future Overview at Vandenberg Space Force Base March 7. The presentation included historical background, space launch vehicles and launch forecasts, spaceport vision and strategy, future assets and infrastructure projects, graphics and mapping of key assets. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you