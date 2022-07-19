Space tacticians course

Members of the Space Tacticians Course stand in front underneath a static display of a P-40 Warhawk aircraft after completion of their course at Vandenberg Space Force Base June 30. Hosted by Space Delta 5’s 55th Combat Training Squadron, the 8-day course consisted of 39 personnel, 19 students and 20 instructors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K. and U.S. with the intent of enhancing current global space operations through effective planning. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – Members from the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance collaborated during a Space Tacticians Course here, June 21 – 30, 2022, aimed at enhancing current global space operations through effective planning.

Hosted by Space Delta 5’s 55th Combat Training Squadron (55 CTS), the 8-day course consisted of 39 total personnel, 19 students and 20 instructors, from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K. and U.S.

“The intent of the course is to train Guardians and Airmen how to plan space operations at the tactical and operational level,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Richard Davis, 55 CTS weapons and tactics flight commander. “As U.S. Space Force's only command and control organization our people have to understand how to bridge the planning divide between tactical and operational.”

