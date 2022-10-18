space tacticians

Members of the Space Tacticians course stand together for a group photo in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command at Vandenberg Space Force Base Sept. 29. The course, which aimed at enhancing global space operations by training in effective tactical planning, consisted of Airmen, Guardians, Coalition partners and for the first time, eight French Space operators from the French Space Command. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – Space Operators from the French Space Command, locally known as Commandment de l’space (CDE) in Paris, underwent the Space Tacticians Course Sept. 26–30 to enhance space mission planning with the U.S. at the tactical level.

Hosted by Space Delta 5’s 55th Combat training squadron (55CTS), the course’s previous iteration in July of this year opened its doors to Five Eyes Alliance (FVEY) members for the first time. Now, the course has continued to expand participants by welcoming eight French Space Operators as the first-ever, non-FVEY version.

“The U.S. is getting more accustomed to working with our FVEY partners in the space domain, but we don’t have nearly that level of familiarity with our French counterparts,” said Lt. Col. Forrest Poole, 55 CTS commander. “In fact, this tacticians course was the first time that U.S. and French space operators have planned at the tactical and operational level. It is far better to identify the barriers to planning at a tacticians course instead of a critical real-world operation.”

 

