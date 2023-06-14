VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Space Launch Delta 30 (SLD 30) recently conducted a security-focused stand down as directed by the Secretary of the Air Force, with the aim of enhancing the understanding of every Airman and Guardians role in protecting classified and sensitive information.
The stand down, held May 12, included a briefing by Cody Giboney, SLD 30’s information protection chief, who emphasized the critical importance of securing and protecting National Security Information and the potential damage unauthorized disclosures can cause. Giboney also highlighted the significance of insider threat awareness, safeguarding practices, and individual reporting responsibilities.
During the training, Giboney emphasized that in most cases of insider threat, there are usually indicators that could have prevented unauthorized disclosures. The focus of his training was on identifying these indicators and providing guidance on reporting concerns to the appropriate authorities, in line with the principle of the Air Force Eagle Eyes Program, "See Something, Say Something," which raises awareness about the importance of reporting suspicious activity.