Space Launch Delta 30 chief of public affairs Robin Ghormley officially retired Feb. 2, in front of family and friends at the Pacific Coast Club after 27 years of dedicated service.
Acting as the base liaison between community leaders, elected officials and wing leadership, she lead an office of 15 public affairs professionals, both military and civilian.
Ghormley is a retired officer who began her USAF military career in 1991. During her military career she was selected for the Deserving Airman Program and earned her commission. After retirement she took her talents to the Department of Veteran Affairs as the Director of Public Affairs Northern California Health Care System, championing the benefits of the VA to fellow military members.