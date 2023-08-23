PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron was activated as a unit under Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, during a ceremony Aug. 11 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

During the activation ceremony, U.S. Space Force Col. Brett Swigert, DEL 7 commander, presented Lt. Col. Travis Anderson with the ceremonial guidon, representing the first assignment of authority from the delta commander to the 75th ISRS’s first commander.

“Today is a monumental time in the history of our service,” said Anderson. “The idea of this unit began four years ago on paper and has probably been in the minds of several U.S. Air Force intelligence officers even longer.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you