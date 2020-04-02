Space Force Roadshow visits Vandenberg AFB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Commander, Space Operations Command, Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw, and Command Chief Master Sgt. John F. Bentivegna, addressed members of Vandenberg Air Force Base with U.S. Space Force Personnel Director, Col. David L. Stanfield, to explain U.S. Space Force structure and how reorganization will impact various career fields March 11.

This took place as part of the “Space Force Roadshow,” an initiative for Space Force leadership to inform service members and answer questions from installations across the country.

“We are talking about a national security perspective of an entirely new domain that is under threat; and the Space Force is one way we are going to address that (threat),” asserted Shaw.

Leadership communicated the importance of the Space Force as it relates to the future of warfighting in an expansive area of responsibility.

“Space is distinct from the domains the Army, the Navy, the Marines, and the Air Force conduct operations in today, we had to stand up a separate service that was dedicated to developing professionals who are able to understand and succeed in that domain,” said Bentivegna.