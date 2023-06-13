Joseph D. Spears
Buy Now

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph D. Spears, 30th Space Communications Squadron cyber security section chief.

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph D. Spears, known for his unwavering perseverance and tenacity, recently achieved a significant milestone in his 13-year military career.

He succeeded in his multiple attempts to earn a spot to attend Officer Training School (OTS) at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

Currently serving as the 30th Space Communications Squadron cyber security section chief, Spears will attend OTS later this year. Following graduation, he will return to Vandenberg and attend training at the 533rd Training Squadron to become a space operations officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you