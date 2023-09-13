ARLINGTON, Va. — The Space Force has announced its new mission statement - “secure our Nation’s interests in, from, and to space.”

This new statement was designed to better reflect the vital functions Guardians perform in service to the United States.

“We did not hire a corporate marketing team to develop a catch phrase. Nor did generals sit around a table in the Pentagon debating what the statement should be,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “Our mission statement was sourced from a Guardian-driven process.”

