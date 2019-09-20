LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE – EL SEGUNDO– The U.S. Air Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) office, part of the Space and Missile Systems Center Launch Enterprise, awarded a $4.9 million contract to Aevum, Inc. today for the ASLON-45 space lift mission via RSLP’s Small Rocket Program-Orbital (SRP-O) framework.
The ASLON-45 mission will provide orbital launch services in support of the DOD Space Test Program and other Government agencies; improving the DOD’s real time threat warnings.
SMC originally selected Vector Launch, Inc. for the award; however, Vector formally withdrew on Aug. 26, 2019. The RSLP used the Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 13.5 Simplified Acquisition Procedures to expedite another award to deliver affordable innovative warfighter capabilities faster.
“We re-awarded this mission in just 14 days, with no impact to launch or mission” said Lt Col Ryan Rose, Small Launch and Targets Division Chief. “My team is working hard to make contract awards faster and this is an outstanding example of how we exemplify resiliency and flexibility in our contracting and acquisition practices” she added.
This will be the first U.S. Air Force mission for Aevum, Inc. and will be launched from Cecil Air and Space Port in Jacksonville, Fla. The initial launch capability of the ASLON-45 mission is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.
“The Small Rocket Program-Orbital framework provides orbital launch services to academia, DOD, and other Government agencies for operations, research, development, and test missions and is a shining example of SMC’s drive to provide innovation and partnership across the Enterprise faster than ever before,” said Col. Robert Bongiovi, director of SMC’s Launch Enterprise. “These orbital missions, like ALSON-45, can be used to directly support the warfighter and demonstrate new weapon system technologies and concepts.”