VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – In honor of Women’s History Month, members of the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) organized the first all-female operations crew at the CSpOC here March 22.

A CSpOC operations crew consists of multiple combat mission-ready positions all working together 24/7 to provide tailored space effects on demand in support of combatant commanders, allied partners, the joint force, and the nation.

These are the women who filled the female operations crew shift, and the positions they held:

