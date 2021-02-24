Maj. Zach Bierhaus presents an idea for using virtual and extended reality to transform wing exercises to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo Feb. 5 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The event, held virtually due to COVID-19, gave finalists a chance to compete for a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their ideas. Bierhaus is with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Readiness Directorate at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.