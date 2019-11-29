Air Force Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw took command of Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) and 14th Air Force from Maj. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting during a change of command ceremony at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Nov. 20.
Air Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Commander, U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) and Air Force Space Command (AFSPC), presided over the ceremony, which officially recognized Shaw as the new Commander of CFSCC and 14th Air Force; and Whiting’s new assignment as the Deputy Commander, AFSPC.
“Today we mark the change of command for two very important commands; and we celebrate two exceptional officers, and space giants if you will in our Air Force – Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Maj. Gen. John Shaw,” said Raymond. “In this trading places scenario Air Force Space Command and U.S. Space Command win big at both ends of the trade.”
Prior to the change, Shaw served as the Deputy Commander for AFSPC; assisting the AFSPC Commander in organizing, training, equipping, and maintaining mission-ready space forces and providing missile warning, positioning, navigation and timing, and communications capabilities for U.S. Space Command and other combatant commands.
During the ceremony Shaw highlighted the history of 14th Air Force leading coalition forces against adversaries under the command of Maj. Gen. Claire Chennault; and the importance of continuing to work with allies and partners to overcome future national defense challenges.
“This is a particularly special command to take. It is one that is combined, because it is about partners and teamwork. We are indeed stronger together; we can go faster together; and we can go higher together; and I’m grateful to be part of that team,” said Shaw.
As Commander, Shaw is responsible for the CFSCC mission to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space capabilities to Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation.
Additionally, Shaw is responsible for the 14th Air Force mission to produce Combat-Ready Airmen gaining and maintaining space superiority for our Nation, the Joint Force and Allies.
“The Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force are at the nexus of a lot of the change you are going to witness in the next few years,” said Shaw. “I’m excited to be here; I’m proud to be on the team with you; and I can’t wait to get started!”
Shaw entered the Air Force in 1990 as a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in astronautical engineering and a minor in Russian language. His operational commands have included the 4th Space Operations Squadron, the 50th Operations Group and the 21st Space Wing.
Shaw’s staff assignments include positions at the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; Headquarters, United States Air Force; Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisitions; United States Strategic Command; United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Force Space Command; and NATO Armed Forces South.