Subscribe for 33¢ / day
180705-F-JJ904-0233
Buy Now

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson hosts the annual Presidential Rank Awards ceremony and stands with this year's recipients in the Pentagon Auditorium, Washington, DC, July 5. The honorees include D. Mark Peterson, Steven D. Wert, David Drake, Patricia Young, Randell Walden, C. Douglas Ebersole, Dr. Kenneth Barker and Andrew Cox. 

 (US Air Force Photo/Andy Morataya)

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- Nine senior civilians were recognized during the annual Presidential Rank Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 6, 2018.

“Each of you has developed deep competence in your area of expertise,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, who presided over the ceremony. “You’re recognized and respected for that by your peers, your subordinates and by other leaders in the Air Force and the Department of Defense.”

Presidential Rank Awards recognize extraordinary achievements by career executives in Federal service. These awards recognize the top individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to their agency and the federal government.

In addition to delivering meaningful results, nominees must demonstrate the highest level of leadership competencies including leading change and leading people. Extraordinary executive leaders model these critical abilities by taking on some of the most difficult organizational challenges as well as developing a strong and diverse workforce for the 21st century.

“There are a lot of people who want to work for and with you,” Wilson said. “You create high performing teams dedicated to something that’s important, something that’s beyond each of us as individuals.”

The awards feature two categories: distinguished and meritorious. Nominations are evaluated by boards of private citizens and approved by the president.

The full list of those honored during the ceremony can be found below:

Distinguished Senior Executive:

Patricia Young

Distinguished Senior Executive

Executive director, Air Force Material Command

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Randall Walden

Distinguished Senior Executive

Director and program executive officer, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office,

Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C.

David Drake

Distinguished Senior Executive

Technical advisor for Information Technology,

Communication and Information Directorate,

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

Meritorious Senior Executive:

Andrew Cox

Meritorious Senior Executive

Director, Space Security and Defense Program

Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado

C. Douglas Ebersole (Retired)

Meritorious Senior Executive

Executive director

Air Force Research laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

D. Mark Peterson

Meritorious Senior Executive

Chief financial officer/comptroller

U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill AFB, Florida

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Steven Wert

Meritorious Senior Executive

Program executive officer for Battle Management,

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center,

Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts

Robert Bussian

Meritorious Senior Executive

Special advisor for Innovation Intelligence

System Support office,

Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Meritorious Senior Level Professional:

Kenneth Barker

Meritorious Senior Level Professional

Technical Advisor for Systems Engineering

AFLCMC,

AFMC,

Wright-Patterson AFB, Colorado

0
0
0
0
0