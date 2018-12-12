Deputy Joint Force Space Component Commander Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting (left) walks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (center) during a visit at Vandenberg AFB Nov. 29. Secretary Ross met with service members from the 18th Space Control Squadron, Combined Space Operations Center, Joint Force Space Component Command and U.S. Strategic Command to discuss Space Situational Awareness capabilities and space operations during a visit here Nov. 29-30. Secretary Ross also spoke with service members about the Department of Defense transitioning non-military aspects of Space Situational Awareness and space safety monitoring and responsibilities to the Department of Commerce.