SECNAV Braithwaite visits Vandenberg AFB

Honda Point Memorial
The Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, visits the Honda Point Memorial site on Dec. 8, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During his visit, Braithwaite met with 30th Space Wing leadership and Navy and Marine representatives from the Combined Force Space Component Command, while receiving a briefing from the 30th Space Wing historian about the Honda Point disaster, the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships where seven destroyers ran aground at Honda Point in 1923. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)

