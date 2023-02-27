VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Seasonal restrictions will be in place for Surf Beach and Ocean Park beginning Wednesday, March 1, as part of the annual program to protect the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat.

Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Biological Opinion requires the Space Launch Delta 30 commander to enforce restrictions on all Vandenberg beaches annually, March 1 through Sept. 30, to protect the federally-listed, threatened Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat

"During plover season, the general public can still access ½ mile of Surf Beach, but must be careful to avoid the designated restricted areas,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Van Elsacker, commander of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron. "Our goal is to maximize beach access for the local community, while still adhering to environmental requirements and safety measures. If everyone does their part, I believe we can protect the Snowy Plover while we enjoy our beautiful coastline."

