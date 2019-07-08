Staff Sgt. Jenavieve Rodriguez, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, gives a final salute to MWD Cajuns’ kennel to honor her K-9 during Cajun’s funeral June 18 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Rodriguez was Cajun's final dog handler before he passed away on May 22.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)
Staff Sgt. Miguel Bravo-Pavin, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, addresses the crowd during MWD Cajuns’ funeral June 18 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During his four-year career, Cajun supported details for the Bishop of Rome, President Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)
As tradition during a military working dog funeral, Tech. Sgt. Paul Olmos III, 30th Security Forces kennel master, places a KONG on MWD Cajuns’ kennel during Cajun’s funeral June 18 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. MWD Cajun passed away May 22 just a few days short of serving four years at Vandenberg.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)
