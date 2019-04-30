Staff Sgt. Brandon Washington, 30th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, says goodbye to Military Working Dog Zsander during his, and two other MDW’s, retirement ceremony on April 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Maj. James J. Nelson, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, presented a certificate of meritorious service for the three retiring MWD to the adopting family members.
