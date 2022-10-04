VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- The Hawk’s Cove members are pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Integrated Resilience Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, launched a 90-day independent review committee, Feb. 26, 2021, to help stop sexual assault in the military. According to defense.gov, the independent review committee developed several recommendations which, in turn, implemented the integrated response co-location pilot program.

The integrated response co-location pilot program is monitoring the effectiveness of placing response and assistance agencies at different military installations to help survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence, and other harmful behaviors.

 

0
0
0
0
0