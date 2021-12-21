Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey Visit

Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey (left), UK Space Command commander, stands in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) headquarters building with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (right), CFSCC deputy commander, Dec. 10, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
During his visit, Godfrey met with CFSCC leadership and UK personnel based at Vandenberg, to discuss the integration of UK and U.S. personnel, operations, and space capabilities.
Established on Apr. 1, 2021, UK Space Command is a joint command staffed from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, civil service, and key members of the commercial sector. The command brings together three functions under a single two-star military commander: space operations, space workforce training and growth, and space capability.