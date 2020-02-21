Retired Chief Master Sgt. Brinkley speaks at Resiliency Tactical Pause

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Brinkley spoke during a Resiliency Tactical Pause on Feb. 7 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

He shared his skills with members of VAFB to strengthen their resiliency and relationships within their units.

Brinkley highlighted key lessons he learned about resilience through his 28 years of military service, serving as a First Sergeant and Command Chief.

After separating from the Air Force, Brinkley started a consulting business, where he facilitates team building, leadership development, and resiliency training.

He said he used the knowledge he gained on interpersonal skills to strengthen Airmen for all of the challenges they may face serving in the military.

